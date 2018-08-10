Friday, August 10, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton will celebrate summer with its annual festival on Sunday.
As usual, there will be a selection of donated baskets to raffle off.
An issue which at one time looked like a legal standoff between the state and local health departments and the Amish community has been resolved.
At a hearing Wednesday morning in Hardin County Common Pleas Court, Prosecutor Brad Bailey reported Perry and Wilma Glick, of rural Ridgeway, had corrected the conditions which prompted the contempt charges and complied with the orders of the health board.