Friday, August 17, 2018

DOLA — Students at Hardin Northern School are learning what it means to have a GRIT mindset.
GRIT – Guts, Resilience, Integrity and Tenacity – is the set of core values Hardin Northern will be instilling in its students during the 2018-19 school year.
RIDGEWAY — There are some buildings in Ridgeway which have no house numbers.
The lack of identification could be a source of delay for emergency response, council member Rick Orahood had suggested at council's July session.