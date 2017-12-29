Friday, December 29, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
ADA — The State Auditor’s Office scolded officials in Liberty Township for not being more aware of the funding they spent on questionable credit card charges.
Trustees Gary Hall, Jeffrey Acheson and Bradley Hays, along with fiscal officer Angela Hall, have repaid $1,092 after there were findings for recovery found against them by an audit, said Auditor Dave Yost.
Antwilla Davis has been a licensed realtor since 2009 and considered “fairly young” in the game of real estate.
That’s why when she found out she was nominated for and subsequently awarded the Realtor of the Year honor through the West Central Association of Realtors, she was taken by surprise.