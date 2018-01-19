Friday, January 19, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
UPPER SANDUSKY — For most of her life, Tesla Billenstein has loved music.
“Music is my backbone,” she said. “I don’t go a day without listening to music.”
As Billenstein sang along with her favorite recording artists, she envisioned herself sharing her music with the public.
Few high school graduates are prouder of their diploma than Julie Sparks.
The Kenton resident’s quest to earn the honor began 16 years ago after she walked out of the doors at Kenton High School, claiming she was bullied by the students and staff.