Friday, July 19, 2019

The first-ever home of the Hardin County Community Foundation will be unveiled to the public at an open house on Tuesday, July 23. It is located at 936 E. Franklin St., Kenton, the former McKinley and Crates law office, across from Hardin Memorial Hospital. A donor reception will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with the public invited to visit the Foundation's building from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be available along with information about the Foundation.