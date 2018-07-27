Friday, July 27, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Eats on the Street food truck festival marks its fourth anniversary in downtown Kenton on Saturday evening, running from 5 to 11 p.m.
Inclement weather in June forced the event’s postponement, but the rescheduled festival will be held under near perfect conditions with the forecast calling for sunny skies and a high near 80.
MOUNT VICTORY — Ridgemont Schools will become the new site for a school district and community recycling program.
The Ridgemont school board, at its meeting Thursday, agreed to hire Thomas and Marker to construct a concrete dumpster pad to accommodate the recycling containers at a cost of $12,500.
The board also will be asked, at a future time, to approve installing a fence around the recycling site at an estimated $5,000.