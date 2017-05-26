Friday, May 26, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Allied forces were fighting Nazi forces in Europe during World War II when Betty Bondi completed her nurse’s training.
The only patriotic thing to do in those times, she said, was to use her training to help the wounded veterans.
With her time as an educator coming to an end this week, Vickie Krock has loved her 13 years at Kenton Middle School.
But after first spending 18 years teaching at the elementary level, Krock said the move to KMS first came as a challenge.
