Friday, September 1, 2017

DUNKIRK — Until recently, most people in the village of Dunkirk had no idea there were two historical treasure chests stored in the attic of their municipal building.
Possibly the only person in the village who was aware the two trunks of memories existed was former town clerk Bob Douglas. He had been told of the cases tucked away in the upper level of the building by former mayor and local historian the late Jim Shuff.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has asked the Hardin County Fair Board to cancel The Great Bear Show slated during next week’s fair.
But trainer Bob Steele and the fair board say the show will go on.