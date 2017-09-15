Friday, September 15, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
DOLA — Last month, the view out the windows of Roger and Kathy Dirmeyer’s home in Washington Township was fields of corn and beans. Today, they are looking at seven commercial wind turbines.
The Dirmeyers, along with several of their neighbors, packed the Washington Township Hall Wednesday evening to get answers about the road conditions and the future of the Hog Creek Wind Farm in their community.
Not By Choice is setting in place plans for a progressive dinner through downtown Kenton on Saturday, Sept. 23.
According to organizer and NBC President Patti Risner, the first of what is hoped to become an annual event is being called “A Stroll Around Town To Bring Cancer Down.”