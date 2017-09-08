Friday, September 8, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
ADA — The Village of Ada’s water system will undergo studies next year as part of new environmental protection laws passed by the Ohio Legislature.
Village Administrator Jamie Hall reported at Tuesday’s village council meeting that recent high-profile water system neglect case such as in Flint, Mich., have led to the passing of the laws that will be requiring asset management programs for drinking water systems to be in place by October of 2018.
ADA — Ada Mayor David Retterer took American Electric Power to task for its announced plans for a power outage to affect Ada and other communities on Aug. 26 – an outage that never materialized.
Retterer, speaking at Tuesday’s village council meeting, said the outage was to occur for a two-hour time period.