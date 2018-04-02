Monday, April 2, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
MOUNT VICTORY — In 1994, Joel Capell and his fellow soldiers from Ohio sat mesmerized by a natural wonder.
The men had just arrived in Iraq and were convoying across the desert quietly when they witnessed a dust devil swirling across the desert sands. The soldiers were on a mission, and as a result, their radios were deathly silent as the wind spout danced across the sands lie a charmed snake.
Hardin County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Conley spent nearly six hours on the witness stand Friday under cross examination from the defense in day five of Tony Sheldon’s trial for allegedly conspiring to burn down the house and murder his now ex-wife.
A day after spending almost four hours laying out the case he built against Sheldon for prosecutors, defense attorneys spent most of Friday making him rehash details and trying to pick apart Conley’s investigation.