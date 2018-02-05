Monday, February 5, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Local soldiers were surrounded in jungle by Japanese during Battle of Munda. In the days following the Battle of Munda, Hardin County residents hung on every morsel of information they could get on the fight for the Japanese airstrip, but there was little to share at first.
Nine Hardin County men lost their lives 75 years ago in WWII battle
The men of Company E knew each other well.
They had joined the Ohio National Guard together in Kenton, had trained together prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and had fought together during World War II in a jungle far removed from the crop fields of their Hardin County homes.