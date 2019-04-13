Saturday, April 13, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
RUSSELLS POINT — Roller coasters, beach parties and summer riots are all a part of the history of Indian Lake and a professor from Kansas has shared his collection of pictures of the lake's history in a new book.
"Indian Lake" is a collection of postcards with texts written by Cornelis van der Veen through Arcadia Publishing and The History Press. It is scheduled to be released on April 22.
Hardin County Prosecutor Brad Bailey encouraged the county commissioners to stay true to the core agreement established by between Hardin and Marion counties when they established the Multi-County Jail.
He reviewed the history of the facility and pointed out when the original plans were being considered, the state had offered federal dollars as an incentive to build new jail facilities.