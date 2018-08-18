Saturday, August 18, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Federal conservation programs bring in a lot of dollars to Hardin County landowners, it was reported Thursday at the Annual Meeting of the Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District.
Megan Burgess, district conservationist, said in 2017, county landowners received $1.1 million through the EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) and CSP (Conservation Stewardship Program.
ADA — Students, teachers and parents in the Ada school district will be recognized throughout the school year for going above and beyond expectations.
During her report to the board at its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Robin VanBuskirk, Director of Teaching and Learning, presented the theme of “exceeding expectations.”