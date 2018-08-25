Saturday, August 25, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
When the United Way of Hardin County kicks off its 2019 campaign Thursday, it will do so without one of its cornerstone supporters.
Bonnie McBride had served on the United Way board in many capacities during her 14 years of membership.
A police pursuit ended in tragedy Thursday when the man deputies were attempting to take into custody took his own life.
The victim has been identified as Matthew Wall of rural Kenton.