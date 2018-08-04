Saturday, August 4, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
DUNKIRK — David Roy, the pastor of Dunkirk Grace United Methodist Church since February, represents the direction in which the church is wanting to move.
Roy is filling the shoes of former church pastor Rev. Linda Stafford, who served the church for 22 years.
MOUNT VICTORY — The Ridgemont Board of Education is seeking applications to fill the unexpired term of board member Cheryl France, who resigned Thursday due to health conditions.
France has been a board member since being elected in 2012.