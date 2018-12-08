Saturday, December 8, 2018

A Kenton man has been sent to prison for 35 months and labeled as a Tier I sexual offender after having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl and providing her with drugs during a high school football game last summer. According to court records from Prosecutor Brad Bailey's office, Andrew James Allen Albert, 19, 135 Harding Ave., Kenton, met the girl at a Hardin Northern game and the pair entered the school without permission.