Saturday, December 8, 2018

A Kenton man has been sent to prison for 35 months and labeled as a Tier I sexual offender after having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl and providing her with drugs during a high school football game last summer.
According to court records from Prosecutor Brad Bailey's office, Andrew James Allen Albert, 19, 135 Harding Ave., Kenton, met the girl at a Hardin Northern game and the pair entered the school without permission.
ADA — Ohio Northern University faculty members Keith Durkin and Tristin Kilgallon, along with county court official Wade Melton, have authored a paper that examines the impact of the drug problem on Hardin County.
The paper, “The perfect storm: The prevalence of co-occurring mental disorders in a sample of heroin users participating in a rural family drug court,” is scheduled for publication in the International Journal of Criminal Justice Sciences.