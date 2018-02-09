Saturday, February 10, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
When the Make A Wish Foundation told Kaylee Ritter she was eligible for a trip with her family, the Kenton High School sophomore at first thought of attending a concert or seeing the sites of Europe, but then settled on a trip to Hawaii.
FOREST — Forest village officials call one of their workers a “hero,” but Jeff Moore brushes off such talk and said he was just in the right place at the right time to potentially save a life.
Village Administrator Wes Davis made the town council aware of Moore’s response to an incident which took place on Jan. 10.