Saturday, February 11, 2017

MOUNT VICTORY — By planning to install water softeners as part of its water line project but not having the funds to immediately do so, the Village of Mount Victory was found to be in violation with the Ohio EPA.
Village officials now are looking at financing options to complete the project as soon as possible.
During its regular meeting Thursday night, the village council heard from Village Administrator Dan Stuck, who discussed the violation.
FOREST — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is requiring the Village of Forest to address concerns with copper and lead water distribution pipes within the town. There have been no local issues with the pipes, said Village Administrator Wes Davis, but the study is a response to the problems which surfaced in Flint, Michigan with the drinking water.
