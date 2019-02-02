Saturday, February 2, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
The Hardin County community’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 at St. John's Evangelical Church, 211 E. Carrol St., Kenton.
The event was originally scheduled Jan. 20 but postponed due to snow.
It has only been a month since Sharon Huston took over leadership as director of the Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton, but in that short time, she said, she has found a home.
Caring for senior citizens is something Huston has done professionally for more than 40 years as a nurse and as an administrator.