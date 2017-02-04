Saturday, February 4, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A year ago, Terri Hites-Suter was unsure is she had much hope in her future.
But today, she not only has a new lease on life, but a new life bond with long-time friend.
As Hites-Suter reflects on the peaks and valleys of the past 12 months with Lori Lowery, the two women laugh, talk and share common memories and connections that flow from one to the other.
MOUNT BLANCHARD — When the sale ring is empty after the final day of the county fair in late summer and animals return home with their owners or are sent to market, not everyone is ready to sit back and wait for the next year’s fair.
National livestock shows take place year-round and are meeting places for the best of the best showmen, and one local showman proved that he belongs in the conversation of being one of the best.
