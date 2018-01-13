Saturday, January 13, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
ADA — When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the campus of Ohio Northern University on Jan. 11, 1968, few people would have predicted that within 50 years there would be a federal holiday in his honor and his statue would be a part of the National Mall in Washington D.C.
The year 2017 was good for Hardin County’s sales tax revenue, said Auditor Mike Bacon.
Sales tax revenue was $4,955,801, up $550,005 over the previous year, he said.