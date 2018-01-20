Saturday, January 20, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Last fall, Blaze Keim was playing in his Kenton yard, getting mud in his long, blond hair and feeling like a kid.
Those opportunities have been rare in his short life.
UPPER SANDUSKY — For most of her life, Tesla Billenstein has loved music.
“Music is my backbone,” she said. “I don’t go a day without listening to music.”
As Billenstein sang along with her favorite recording artists, she envisioned herself sharing her music with the public.