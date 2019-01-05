Saturday, January 5, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
It has been 55 years since a resident of Hardin County has served in the Ohio General Assembly.
Jon Cross will change that on Monday when he takes the oath of office officially to represent the 83rd District in the Ohio House of Representatives at the statehouse in Columbus.
A Kenton woman was placed on community control for five years after she pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing heroin in a case heard in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.
According to court records from Prosecutor Brad Bailey's office, Amanda L. Alberding, 10018 TR 225, Kenton, also was fined $100 by Judge Scott Barrett on each of the four charges for total fine of $400.