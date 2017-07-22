Saturday, July 22, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Whether its the dead of the night at 2 a.m. or the bustle of the day at noon, customers know when they walk into the Fillin’ Station that in addition to a good meal, there likely will be plenty of interesting banter - whether it be among the patrons or with owners Dawn Martino and DeLea Bowers.
They also know if they drop an “F-bomb” it will cost them.
This weekend, Hardin County will pay tribute to John H. Smick, the final Civil War veteran to die from the community.
But as Prosecutor Brad Bailey addresses the crowd gathered for the service at 10 a.m. Saturday in Grove Cemetery, he not only will honor Smick’s dedication and devotion to preserving the Union, but also his service to the community after he returned home.