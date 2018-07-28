Saturday, July 28, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Parents and guardians with developmentally disabled teens and adults have a new option for their care.
You Care Rehabilitation is located on E. Columbus Street near the Goodwill Store in Kenton. Owner Josh Benton said the advantage his program offers those with special needs is small classes and an emphasis on relationship development.
The Eats on the Street food truck festival marks its fourth anniversary in downtown Kenton on Saturday evening, running from 5 to 11 p.m.
Inclement weather in June forced the event’s postponement, but the rescheduled festival will be held under near perfect conditions with the forecast calling for sunny skies and a high near 80.