Saturday, June 23, 2018

A Kenton man was sent to prison for more than 15 years and was labeled a sexual offender after he pleaded guilty to seven sex-related charges in a case heard in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to court records from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s office, Jeromy Andrew Ramge, 7772 CR 167, Kenton, admitted to three counts of gross sexual imposition and four charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.