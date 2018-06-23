Saturday, June 23, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
ADA — The Ada community immortalized its “Swimming Lady” in bronze during a ceremony Friday.
Sandy Neely has taught generations of area children how to swim and be safe near the water over the past 50 years. Ada showed its appreciation by dedicating a bronze plaque to her at the new pool house.
A Kenton man was sent to prison for more than 15 years and was labeled a sexual offender after he pleaded guilty to seven sex-related charges in a case heard in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.
According to court records from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s office, Jeromy Andrew Ramge, 7772 CR 167, Kenton, admitted to three counts of gross sexual imposition and four charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.