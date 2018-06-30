Saturday, June 30, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
FOREST — The Forest Tree Town Festival, which will run July 6-8 at Gormley Park, will honor one of its most valued neighbors.
Clayton Bash was named the grand marshal of the festival for 2018. His family farm abuts the village’s Gormley Park to the east and he has been a part of the Forest community his entire life.
ADA — The Ada football drop is moving, but all the fun from the event continues.
Previously held on Super Bowl Eve, this year’s Made in Ada Football Festival moves to Saturday, Aug. 25 in downtown Ada, according to the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce.