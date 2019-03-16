Saturday, March 16, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
State Rep. Jon Cross presented amendments to the Ohio transportation bill this spring which would have adopted statewide regulations for animal-pulled vehicles, such as Amish buggies.
The new regulation proposed by Cross stated, " No person shall operate an animal-drawn vehicle in this state on any public road or highway unless the animal-drawn vehicle is registered in accordance with rules adopted under this section."
It didn't take much persuading for Invenergy to expand its planned Hardin Solar Enegy Center from 1,100 acres to 4,393 acres, said Gabe Klooster. The project practically sold itself.
Phase I of the project has been approved by the Ohio State Power Siting Board and the expansion of 3,293 acres is in the approval process with a public hearing taking place Thursday at Kenton High School.
The hearing was set to allow residents to voice their concerns about the plans, but only two people expressed opinions on the giant solar fields, which will produce a total of 270 megawatts from the two-phase facility.