Saturday, March 3, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The late days of winter set the sap pulsing through the maple tress of Ohio and Kyle and Shelby Brammell are ready to tap onto that natural process to develop it into syrupy treat.
For the next two weekends, people will travel from throughout the state to their sugar shack in Dudley Township as part of the annual March Maple Madness Driving Tour. The tour is sponsored by the Ohio Maple Producers.
This summer, the business square around the Hardin County Courthouse in Kenton will call attention to the sacrifice local veterans have paid for the residents of the community.
Commissioner Roger Crowe is heading up a program which will place vinyl banners on utility poles featuring the pictures of veterans who are currently serving or have been in the armed services.