Saturday, March 30, 2019

COLUMBUS — On the desk of Jon Cross's office in the Vernon Riffe State Office Tower is a wooden message. It says simply, "Be Bold." It sets the attitude of the office and bleeds over into the sense of urgency felt by the newly-elected state representative and his legislative aide, Cort Everhart. It reminds the pair that their time in the office on the 13th floor may be short. Terms for the Ohio House of Representatives run only two years and there is much to do, they agree.