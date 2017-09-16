Saturday, September 16, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
DOLA — State Sen. Cliff Hite, R-Findlay, stood in the rain in the middle of a corn field Thursday morning to announce proposed changes to the wind turbine setback law which he believes is a compromise between wind farm developers and their opponents.
More details have emerged in the case against a Roundhead Township man charged with trying to have his wife’s house burned down by his sons while she and his step-son were inside.
One of the sons of Gerrick Anthony Sheldon, 3010 CR 130, apparently had a change of heart, notifying his step-mother of the plot.