Thursday, August 22, 2019

Chasity Seltzer and her daughter, Hailey, 8, spent the last day of the summer break at the Ada War Memorial Park on Tuesday.
Ada and Riverdale schools resumed today.
ADA — The Ada Police Department now has an official policy in place requiring officers to “provide services and enforcement fairly without discrimination toward any individual or group of people.”
APD Chief Michael Harnishfeger presented the policy addition at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.