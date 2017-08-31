Thursday, August 31, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The first phase in development of the Warriors First improvements at Saulisberry Park continued on Wednesday morning with the pouring of the concrete for a fire ring.
Located just west of the office building at the park, the area offers visitors an opportunity to enjoy the solitude and peace of the France Lake, said the Rev. Scott Johnson.
The sounds of women discussing the latest issues with their children, followed by laughter mixes with the aroma of a meal being prepared in the kitchen, but this isn’t taking place at a home or a church.