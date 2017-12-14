Thursday, December 14, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Ohio U.S. Senator Rob Portman sent members of his staff to meet with Hardin County officials on Tuesday afternoon to update them on federal grants and programs available to combat the community’s opiates crisis.
“Our goal is to help communities understand what resources are available in the federal battle on opiates. We want to make sure the money at the federal level gets to Hardin County,” said Central District Director Stephen White.
RIDGEWAY — After the start of the new year, those residents of Ridgeway who are not hooked into the village’s central sewer system will face possible legal action.
Council announced at its meeting Tuesday night that the regulations adopted by the village when it constructed the system in 2009 continue to be ignored by some property owners.