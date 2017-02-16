Thursday, February 16, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
FOREST — For a while, it seemed like the village of Forest was going to see good financial times.
Village Administrator Wes Davis reported to the town’s Community Improvement Corporation Wednesday that negotiations had progressed between a private owner and a Honda parts supplier. Through last summer, said Davis, the village was told to prepare for a factory.
DOLA — The Hardin Northern Board of Education is taking a closer look at its College Credit Plus program and graduation policy.
Superintendent Jeff Price told the board Wednesday evening that Rhodes State is going to charge for the college credit courses offered at the high school level.
