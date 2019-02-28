Thursday, February 28, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Aaron McPherson is an avid traveler and outdoorsman, traveling across the United States to hunt, fish, hike, camp and sightsee.
Through his affiliation with the Hardin County Recovery Court in role as chief probation officer with the Court of Common Pleas, Aaron incorporates those interests into “sober activities.”
The Family Planning Clinic, operated by the Kenton-Hardin Health Department, will be closed at the end of September.
The health board, at its meeting Tuesday night, approved the recommendation of Director of Nursing Cindy Keller to close the clinic, which she said is no longer a self-supporting facility.