Thursday, January 10, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
ADA — The Village of Ada is moving ever closer to making final decisions on its municipal building renovation project.
At a Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting following the regular council session on Tuesday night, Village Administrator Jamie Hall presented council with some near-final financial numbers, project specs and estimated key dates for the renovation.
RIDGEWAY — The Ridgeway Village Council took steps Tuesday night to proceed with plans to block sewer service to village residents who have not paid their sewer bills.
There is no water service in Ridgeway and the cost of the sewer system is the only municipal service in the village.