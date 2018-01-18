Thursday, January 18, 2018

An Ada man facing sexual charges involving a minor has rejected a final offer in plea negotiations with the prosecutor’s office, opening the way for his trial to begin on Tuesday. Dennis Dellifield, 415 Willeke Avenue, Ada, is facing two charges each of attempted pandering obscenity involving a minor, a felony of the third degree; attempted pandering obscenity involving a minor (F5); attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material (F3) and attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material of performance, a misdemeanor in the first degree.