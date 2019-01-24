Thursday, January 24, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Each year, Diane Brownstone of the Brownstone Book Fund in New York City chooses a state and works with the state librarian to give 100 children’s books from Brodart Books to 100 libraries in that state.
For 2019, Brownstone selected Ohio for her book donations, and among the 100 libraries chosen out of 251 in the state were Hardin County’s six libraries.
The Kenton-Hardin Health Department needs room for offices and storage.
Its location on the second floor of the courthouse annex building doesn't allow for the files, supplies and offices needed for the department to function properly, spokespersons for the department have told the county commissioners for several years.