Thursday, January 31, 2019

Mail delivery is being suspended in parts of the United States due to the deep freeze, but not in Hardin County.
"It's business as usual here," Kenton Post Office Supervisor Kyle Tippie said this morning.
"Some post offices are benefiting from the cold weather (by closing), but we have some tough, great mail carriers here."
The Kenton Times announced it will not print a Wednesday edition of the paper due to safety concerns for foot carriers and motor route drivers, said Publisher Jeff Barnes.
The Times will rerun local news and sports stories and photos from Wednesday in Thursday’s print edition.