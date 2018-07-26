Thursday, July 26, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
FOREST — The state-wide Manure Science Review was held on Wednesday, bringing farmers from all across Ohio to Watkins Farm on Township Road 90, Forest.
The event, which rotates counties each year, featured a morning educational session, followed by lunch and then an afternoon spent in the field.
Kenton City Council voted to move forward on the plan to put its communications tower on the market during a special meeting this morning.
Council, with six members present, voted unanimously to suspend the rule requiring three readings, then adopted the ordinance to pave the way to take bids on selling the tower.