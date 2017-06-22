Thursday, June 22, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
UPPER SANDUSKY —Biking between 270 and 400 miles over seven days is not a something many families do together for fun one time, let alone on an annual basis.
But for one Kenton family, Betty Joyce Collins and her sons, Rick, Rodney and Ryan, the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA) has become an annual event and the number of family members participating continues to grow with 14 taking part in this year’s event.
ADA — The Ada Police Department will be moving forward with its K9 program after the untimely loss of its dog Jaeger, who died June 8 after being struck by a vehicle.
