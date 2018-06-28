Thursday, June 28, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The number of veterans banners in Kenton has soared to 190, reports Roger Crowe, who has organized the campaign to honor area veterans.
The banners, in addition to being installed around the square and one block off the square, now line Main and Detroit streets south the Espy Street, he said.
A fundraising goal of more than $200,000 has been set to complete pool building renovations at the Hardin County Family YMCA.
The campaign is off to a strong start with donations of $50,000 – $25,000 each by Robinson Fiin Machines and Quest Federal Credit Union.