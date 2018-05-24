Thursday, May 24, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
With the Hardin County YMCA pool closed for repair to its roof, sprinkler and HVAC system, a new location was needed for the young people who were planning on taking summer swimming lessons in Kenton.
Frank Marsico, Y program coordinator, had only to look across the parking lot for a solution to the dilemma.
ADA — Ada High School will honor graduates of the Class of 2018 on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
At the Senior Honor Awards ceremony on May 16, it was announced that Olivia Alexander, Kiser Colley, Alexander Hurtig, Lyric Jones, Erryk Katayama, Noah Pinkney and Melina Woods have earned the honor of valedictorians, while Terry Sheridan was named salutatorian.