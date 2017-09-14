Thursday, September 14, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
RIDGEWAY — With a tax renewal on the ballot in November, the staff of the Ridgemont Library is hoping residents of the district will visit the Ridgeway branch to meet the librarian and see the improvements made to the facility.
Librarian Lauren Ater has been in charge of the branch since the resignation of Molly Gallo in 2014.
ALGER — After several months of planning and collecting data, the village of Alger has been awarded a $500,000 Neighborhood Revitalization Grant.
Hardin County Regional Planning Director Mark Doll said the county was notified last week of the decision by the Ohio Developmental Services Agency (ODSA) to provide the funding through the Community Development Block Grant program.