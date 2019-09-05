Thursday, September 5, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
ADA — Remodeling of Ada's Municipal Building should have been approaching completion this month.
But a delay in getting the elevator installed likely has pushed the finishing date back to mid-November, Village Administrator Jamie Hall reported to village council members on Tuesday night.
Hardin County Suicide Prevention/Mental Health Awareness Month is being observed during September.
As part of the observance, friends or families who have lost a loved one to suicide in the county have placed signs of remembrance in the southeast corner of the lawn of the courthouse.