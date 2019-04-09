Tuesday, April 9, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Over the past 50 years, libraries have evolved from silent, no-nonsense places of dusty shelves filled with books, magazines and other reading material into information hubs utilizing some of the latest technology.
Nowhere is that more true than at Kenton’s Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library, which has seen numerous technologies added over its 50-year lifespan.
MOUNT VICTORY — Ohio House and Senate lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to a 10.5-cent gasoline/19-cent diesel tax increase to help fix roads and bridges throughout the state.
As a member of the finance committee, 83rd District Rep. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, said it was his job to help build that deal.