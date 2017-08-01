Tuesday, August 1, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
In recent years, laptops, smart phones and other technology have become a part of our lives.
With their convenience comes a risk. Vishing, smishing and phishing are common terms among those who monitor the activity of criminals who prey on the trust of the people who use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or iPhones, thinking their information is secure.
An Ada man is to be arraigned Wednesday in Hardin County Common Pleas Court on 123 sexually-related charges involving his own children.
The charges against Albert L. Mast Sr., 51, of 0691 TR 25, Ada, include 20 counts of rape, a felony of the first degree (F1); 53 charges of gross sexual imposition (F3), 15 charges of sexual imposition (M3); 15 counts of gross sexual imposition (F4) and 20 charges of sexual battery (F2).