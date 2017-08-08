Tuesday, August 8, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Village, county and township officials were recently asked to identify the hazard which most concerns them. The results of that polling were shared with the public during a hearing Monday afternoon at the courthouse when Resource Solutions Associates unveiled the Hardin County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
A potentially explosive situation was resolved peacefully Saturday morning in Ada. According to Hardin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dennis Burns, when a deputy attempted to stop John Denton, 417 Highland Ave., for a traffic violation, Denton fled and drove to his home.